Hull city have announced striker Norbert Balogh has left the club, as per their official club website this afternoon.

The forward’s contract at the KCOM Stadium was due to expire at the end of next month anyway.

Balogh, who is 24 years old, joined the Tigers on a free transfer in September but only made three appearances for the Championship side, playing just 57 minutes in total.

The Hungary international made his debut against Nottingham Forest in October but got injured in stoppage time.

Balogh will now become a free agent again this summer and will have to weigh up his options.

The 6ft 5inc striker started his career at Debrecen and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He scored eight goals in 45 games for the Hungarian side to earn a €2,200,000 move to Palermo.

Prior to his move to Italy, Ajax had tried to sign him and he was also invited to watch a Chelsea fixture against Watford.

Balogh never made a senior appearance for Palermo and spent last season on loan in Cyprus with APOEL.

He may not be the only player to leave the KCOM Stadium this summer. Hull have a number of first-team players out of contract at the end of next month, such as Kevin Stewart, Jon Toral, Jackson Irvine, Eric Lichaj and Daniel Batty.

Balogh’s time in East Yorkshire did not work out for him and he finds himself in the same position as this time last year looking for a new club.

Would you like your club to sign Balogh?