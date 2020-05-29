Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has said he believes Marcelo Bielsa will not look to bring out of contract Burnley ‘keeper Joe Hart to Leeds United this summer.

Last month, Football Insider linked Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart with a move to Leeds United. The report claimed that the out of contract ‘keeper would be open to joining the Whites this summer. His deal with Burnley runs out this summer and the experienced shot-stopper will be on the lookout for a new club.

Now, former Aston Villa and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips has said that he thinks Marcelo Bielsa will not be looking to bring Hart to Elland Road this summer, adding that he thinks he will take a stance similar to that of Pep Guardiola’s and look for a ‘keeper who is better on the ball. He said:

“I do not think Bielsa would go for Joe Hart. I think he will take a similar stance to Pep Guardiola.

“Joe has been a wonderful goalkeeper but Bielsa is looking for someone who has a left foot, right foot and can drill it to the full-backs and the wingers. So I do not expect him to go down that route.”

The future of Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla remains up in the air so it would not be surprising to see Bielsa look to bring in a new man in between the sticks this summer. Whether or not Joe Hart is the man he turns to, it awaits to be seen.

Hart is vastly experienced at club and international level but has struggled for game time in recent years. Is Hart a player you would like to see join Leeds United this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like to see Leeds United move for Joe Hart this summer?