Young Dutch midfielder Kees de Boer has confirmed his departure from Swansea City after three years with the club, making the announcement on Twitter yesterday (Thursday).

I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped and supported me during my time at @SwansOfficial ! I have grown a lot as a person and football player and it’s been a great 3 years. But it’s time for a new chapter.. 🔜 #yjb 🦢 pic.twitter.com/AB34780fb7 — Kees de Boer (@keesdeboer75) May 28, 2020

Young midfielder Kees de Boer made the move to South Wales in the summer transfer window of 2017. He left Dutch giants Ajax to join Swansea City on a free transfer having spent his entire career prior in his home nation.

Now, de Boer has confirmed that after three years at the Liberty Stadium, he will be leaving the club. His contract with the Championship side comes to an end this summer and Swansea will not be renewing his deal with the club. In his time with Swansea, de Boer registered 21 appearances for the club’s Under-18s and 31 appearances for the Under-23s. In the process, he notched up a combined total of four goals and six assists.

The 20-year-old made one appearance for Swansea’s senior side. He came on as a late substitute in their 3-1 win over Northampton Town in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

de Boer will now be on the lookout for a new club. Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag were said keen on the youngster earlier this month, as per a report from Voetbal Primeur, so it will be interesting to see if anything develops regarding that speculation.

Upon the confirmation of the news, Swansea City fans moved to wish the youngster the best for the future. Fans reacted to de Boer’s post on Twitter, here’s what they had to say:

