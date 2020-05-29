Following the news that the Premier League will restart on June 17, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has told the Sky Sports Football Show that he believes the Championship will follow suit and also restart.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have returned to training this week, as well as their Championship rivals and Neville has backed the EFL plans to ensure they do everything in their power to restart the season.

Only Hull City have been openly vocal about wanting the current season to be curtailed whilst the Championship top two have been defiant in their stance that they would prefer to win promotion ‘on the pitch’.

Neville had his say on the current situation: “I think the Championship will go ahead. I do think it is sad to be fair that the funding can’t be put into place for League One and Two.:

“We are going to see clubs like Stevenage and Tranmere probably lose their spaces in their leagues without even having the opportunity to play for it down to economic reasons because the funding isn’t there to support football at that level.”

“But I do think the Championship will play and I do think that will be something that happens pretty quickly after the Premier League,” the former Manchester United defender continued.

INVESTMENT

“We all know how important it is to the likes of Leeds and West Brom, who are at the top of that league. Everything they have invested, not just financially but emotionally to get into the Premier League, how important it is for them as clubs.”

“There is a lot to look forward to in terms of football not just at the Premier League level but at the Championship level, and the play-offs likely at League One and Two as well.”

The news of the Premier League announcing a restart date was met with great enthusiasm from all football supporters and if at all possible it would be great to see the Championship follow suit.

Clubs like West Brom and Leeds have invested heavily in winning promotion and they won’t want it to be tarred by it being ‘handed to them’.