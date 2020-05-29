Seeing a player returning to a former club is always an interesting scenario. For some players, they have truly confirmed their icon status. For example, Thierry Henry returning to north London – coming off the bench and scoring a last-minute winner. Robbie Fowler returning to Anfield after five-years away – eventually becoming Liverpool’s all-time scorer.

However, it does not always go to plan. Kaka is one of the greatest players in history, but when he returned to AC Milan after playing in Spain, he couldn’t reach the heights he previously reached when in Italy. His return only lasted a season before he moved to play in the MLS. Birmingham City fans have ruled out the return of former defender Ryan Shotton.

Shotton signed for The Blues in 2016, for a fee of around £300,000, after previously spending some time on loan at St Andrew’s. He only spent a season in Birmingham, but played 44 games, scoring twice. During the 2017 summer transfer window, Birmingham signed two new centre backs which saw Shotton drop down the pecking order.

Newly relegated Middlesbrough signed Shotton for an undisclosed fee although this was believed to be around £3 million – a very good bit of business. The 31-year-old has played 75 times since he joined Boro, however, the defender is out of contract this summer. Blues fans believe the club should be going forward not backwards when it comes to signing players this summer.

Twitter: @bluesfocus Should look forward not back a young hungry CB from the lower leagues I feel would benefit us better ho… https://t.co/w8TuHtV5sD (@elwell_alan)

Twitter: @bluesfocus Was athletic and made a few timely blocks but lacked concentration, poor control, inability to make a p… https://t.co/tUO2tIwvWW (@darrellsarnold)

Twitter: @bluesfocus You should only buy or get players in if we think they could get us up and if we got there be able to m… https://t.co/3kWk1abMSG (@mickcwhill)

Despite fans not being keen on the return of Shotton he may be a useful player to bring in during these uncertain times. Shotton is a player than knows the club well and will be able to help young talents coming through the club.