Michael Bostwick has been released by Lincoln city.

The midfielder has been on the books at Sincil Bank for the past three years, making 125 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals.

Bostwick, who is 32 years old, joined the Imps in 2017 and helped them win the EFL Trophy in his first season followed by the League Two title in the last campaign under Danny Cowley.

He will now have to weigh up his options this summer as a free agent and find a new club. He should be a man in-demand over the coming months as he is experienced and versatile.

Bostwick has racked up over 650 appearances in his career to date and would be a shrewd free transfer signing by a League One/Two side.

He started out at Millwall but had spells at Crawley Town, Rushden and Diamonds and Ebbsfleet United before joining Stevenage in 2008.

Bostwick became a huge player for Boro and helped them get back-to-back promotions from the Conference Premier to the third tier during his time at the club.

He then left Broadhall Way in 2012 for the then-Championship side Peterborough United and spent five years with the Posh, making 228 appearances.

Bostwick has enjoyed a successful career to date in the Football League so far and will not be ready to hang up his boots yet. He is likely to have plenty of sides monitoring his situation this summer and it will not be a surprise to see him snapped up soon.

