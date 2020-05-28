Back in January 2019, when Leeds United fans heard that the club was bringing in a goalkeeper from Real Madrid, it is safe to say that some jaws dropped. Kiko Casilla was that goalkeeper and he was one with pedigree and not some youth keeper. However, since his ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko, things aren’t looking so rosy for the Spaniard. In fact, Phil Hay says, in a Q&A postbag on The Athletic, that Leeds United are taking a look at a Premier League keeper.

Casilla’s ban really has rocked the boat at Elland Road when it comes to the goalkeeper situation. He is two games into his eight-game ban and there are only nine games left of the season. This is a season that is likely to get back underway sometime around June 20.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time really. Yes, Leeds United sit atop the table and with a seven-point gap buffer to the playoffs. Yes, they have to play the bottom three yet. Yes, they have Illan Meslier behind a tight defence. But that’s the issue really – Leeds United are placing their faith in a 20-year-old.

Meslier is good, he’s one of the top-rated young stoppers in Europe. But, at the end of the day, he is a young player and these players don’t tend to have much experience in the type of clutch situations that Leeds United are in.

When questioned about Casilla and his position at Leeds, Hay was quick to reply. He said: “My gut feeling is that they’ll replace Casilla. I’m not sure he’d be that keen to stay himself after what’s gone on in the past six months. I was told today of a Premier League keeper who Leeds are looking at closely. Need to check it out a bit more but I strongly suspect they’ll be on the look-out – as well as taking Meslier permanently.”

There are a lot of interesting things that can be drawn out of that comment. First, Hay thinks that Casilla might be on his way out of the club. Second, the Whites are looking at a Premier League stopper – so planning ahead as such. Finally, United are definitely interested in bringing in Meslier on what is said to be a £5million deal.

Should Leeds United look to move Kiko Casilla out of the club?