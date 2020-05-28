Nottingham Forest are a side sitting nestled in the Championship playoffs in 5th place. A side packed with exciting players, it is an inconsistency that has likely cost them a higher place in the table with football suspended. They still have nine games left and will be looking forward from them. Other news coming through also indicates Forest as a side who were interested in FC Chambly’s young defender Oumar Gonzalez according to a report in Le Parisien.

22-year-old Gonzalez a dual Cameroonian/French national, only signed for Ligue 2 side Chambly in July last year on a free transfer from Metz. However, in the 21 games, he has played this season, the powerful youngster has definitely caught the eye.

He is currently recuperating from a procedure to fix a broken shoulder blade – an injury he played on with for four years. This procedure has stabilised his right should and he will be on the sideline for three months.

Chambly president, Fulvio Luzi, says that there is a lot of interest in him and says that “several English clubs are interested, including one in the race for the rise [promotion] to the Premier League.” He is at pains to stress that this is just initial approaches and not bids.

However, the fact that one of the sides is “in the race” for Premier League promotion makes interesting reading. Luzi then goes on to say that Serie A, Turkish Super Lig and Dutch Eredivisie sides entered bids during the winter window. Yet, the biggest noise was “especially from Nottingham Forest.”

Luzi adds that the “biggest offer was sent to us by a Championship club. It was a seven-digit offer!” Putting all this together would seemingly point in the direction of Nottingham Forest as the side interested in the January transfer window.