It’s been a hell of a season for Brentford so far.

For the majority of their history, they have been a team toiling usually in whatever the third tier is called.

But their recent history has been fantastic. The Bees have managed to make themselves into a fixture of the Sky Bet Championship and before this season was suspended, they may have been able to pull off some special.

They were 4th in the Championship, a stunning achievement for a club with a minimal budget compared to some of their rivals. They have to be admired, even if you are a Fulham or QPR fan quite aggrieved you now have to think about Brentford on a regular basis.

So you can’t blame Brentford fans eager for football to return. That’s why we are giving you something to do! In this quiz you can guess the players we have got pictured below.

So have fun!