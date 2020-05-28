Barnsley’s signing of Conor Chaplin from Coventry City last summer was a masterstroke.

The exciting forward has been a key player for the Tykes this season and they could face a real battle to hold onto his services this summer.

Chaplin, who is 23 years old, has scored 12 goals and gained five assists for the Yorkshire side since his move to Oakwell.

However, with Gerhard Struber’s side facing a real test to stay in the Championship, they could be very vulnerable to losing him if they drop back into League One.

Portsmouth and Coventry City fans will know all about the Worthing-born forward. He started his career at Fratton Park and burst onto the scene there as a youngster, scoring 22 goals in 104 games.

The Sky Blues snapped him up in August 2018, initially on loan but the deal was later made permanent. He impressed for Mark Robins’ side and bagged eight goals for them in League One last term.

Barnsley’s recent transfer policy has raised some eyebrows as they rend to opt for young talent as opposed to experienced Championship players. However, the signing of Chaplin last July on a four-year was a great bit of business.

He has been a standout player at Oakwell this season and will no doubt have clubs keeping tabs on him. He is pacey, sharp and has proven he can score goals at this level. The Tykes will make a hefty profit on him if he is sold over the coming months.

Will Barnsley keep hold of Chaplin this summer?