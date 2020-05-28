QPR run the risk of losing grant hall on a free transfer this summer.

The defender’s current deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium expires at the end of next month.

Hall, who is 28 years old, has played for the Hoops for five years now and has been a key player since his move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Losing him for nothing would be a big blow for the Championship side and they need to ensure they agree terms with him. He adds more experience and options into their defensive options.

Hall made 30 appearances for the R’s this term before the season was brought to a halt, chipping in with five goals from defence.

He started out with spells as a youngster at Lewes and Brighton and Hove Albion before Spurs signed him in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the London club but did gain first-team experience out on loan at Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool.

Hall moved to QPR in 2015 after a successful trial and has been an important player for them in the second tier. He has played 130 games for the Hoops to date.

Other Championship sides may be closely monitoring his contract situation at the moment. He is an established player at this level and would be a steal on a free transfer.

QPR need to keep hold of him and agree a new contract so he can start focusing on helping Warburton’s side compete in the top half of the league next season.

Will Grant Hall stay at QPR this summer?