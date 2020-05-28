Northampton Town head coach Keith Curle has told the club website that they will be returning to training on Monday.

While the majority of teams in Sky Bet League Two are now done for the summer because they unanimously voted to end the season following the Coronavirus pandemic, some business needs to be sorted. It is expected that the play-offs will still happen and with the Cobblers finishing 7th in League Two under the Points Per Game model, they will qualify for the end of season lottery. This still needs to be ratified by the EFL though.

Curle has now confirmed that the team will be starting training ahead of the potential play-offs on Monday. He has said all players and staff have been given their appointed times for the Coronavirus tests that are necessary for a return and that the players can not wait to get going again.

Curle said: “We are planning for phase one of returning to training,”

“The first steps are for everybody to come in for testing. All of the players and the staff who are involved with phase one are all having blood tests and swab tests taken by the Club Doctor. The results from the tests will come back to the Club Doctor in 24 hours and then they will be shared with the players and we are obviously all hoping for a clean bill of health.

“The players are also collecting their training kits and the things they need to take them away and will then prepare to be back in on Monday.

“We are back in the environment, and it feels good to be back.

“There has been a renewed focus for the players. We have dates and times to adhere to for testing and training and we hopefully have an end result to aim for with the play offs possibly coming up. The fitness stats we have seen from the players look good, we expect the players to be in good shape and we can’t wait to get going.”

