For Luton Town fans it looks like a ‘thank you for having us’ season in their return to the Sky Bet Championship. They sit 23rd in the table and they are six points and 15 goals shy of relegation safety.

It has been a difficult first season back in the second tier for the Bedfordshire side. Struggling at home and, more so, away the Hatters were always going to be up against it and battling.

However, some good news today in that the club have reappointed former manager Nathan Jones to the role that he left to take on the challenge of managing Stoke City.

Training, which got underway this week, will be ramped up and pretty soon football will be back on the agenda for Jones and the Hatters.

For Luton Town, that means a nine-game sprint towards the end of the season. They will be looking for a boost from the appointment of Jones and to keep up the form that they entered the COVID-19 lockdown with, 11 points from the 18 possible. Should the stars align, there is the distinct possibility that they could escape relegation.

Not wanting to take up your time between now and then – too much – here’s today’s instalment of your ‘Five-a-Day’ quiz about Luton Town.

Warning – taking this 5-a-day quiz does not mean you can miss out on your fruit and veg.