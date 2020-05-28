According to a report from Turkish news outlet Fanatik, West Brom are willing to sell players in order to raise funds for their pursuit of Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi.

Reports have emerged over the course of the past few weeks linking Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi with a move to England. Championship outfit West Brom have been said keen on the striker and a new update has emerged.

Fanatik has claimed that West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is determined to bring Muriqi in this summer. Not only that, but the Baggies are also willing to sell some of their players in order to fund a move for the Kosovan striker this summer.

A recent report from A Spor claimed that West Brom are alongside some hefty competition in the pursuit for Muriqi. Premier League side Spurs have been said keen, while Italian Serie A pair Napoli and Lazio have also been linked.

Muriqi has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce since joining last summer, scoring 15 goals and laying on six assists in 28 games after his move from Caykur Rizespor last summer.

English football fans have already seen a sign of what Muriqi can do. In England’s end-to-end 5-3 win over Kosovo at St Mary’s Stadium, Muriqi scored from the spot and assisted both of Valon Berisha’s goals.

If West Brom are serious about pursuing a deal for Muriqi this summer, they will have to beat some tough competition to a deal. Do you think the Baggies will be able to pull off a deal for Muriqi? Have your say in the poll below.

