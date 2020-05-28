Fulham have an option to sign Southampton loanee Harrison reed on a permanent basis.

The midfielder joined the Cottagers on loan last year and Scott Parker’s can sign him permanently if they want this summer, as announced by their official club website last August.

The big question is will the London side exercise this option at the end of this season?

Reed, who is 25 years old, has made 17 appearances for Fulham in all competitions. He adds more options and depth to their midfield department but has suffered with injury since his move to Craven Cottage.

If the campaign resumes, the ex-England Under-20 international could play a key part in Fulham’s pursuit of a promotion to the Premier League.

Reed is a product of the Southampton academy and has played 30 times for thier first-team, but has never quite managed to nail down a regular spot in their side.

He has spent the past three seasons out on loan in the Championship at Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and now Fulham and has racked up plenty of experience.

The midfielder still has a year left on his contract at St Mary’s but Fulham will be weighing up whether to exercise their option to sign him permanently. They used a similar clause to land Ivan Caveleiro from Wolves in the January transfer window.

Reed’s chances of a permanent move to Craven Cottage may depend on what league they are playing in next term. Parker’s men currently sit 3rd in the table and are six points behind West Brom in 2nd.

Should Fulham sign Reed on a permanent basis?