Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has warned Leeds United that they face a real battle to sign Connor Goldson from the SPL giants in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds are eyeing up a swoop for Goldson along with their Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion as well as a host of other ‘elite’ clubs.

The defender has enjoyed an impressive campaign under the stewardship of Steven Gerrard and is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Hutton has admitted that he isn’t surprised that Leeds are interested in the 27-year-old but believes they face a battle to sign him.

“I think on the whole he’s been brilliant, he’s been a stand-up leader, he’s filled in for James Tavernier as captain if he wasn’t available,” Hutton said.

“He made a couple of mistakes towards the end of the season – it happens, we’re not all perfect, we make mistakes – but it’s how you bounce back from that.”

“On the whole he’s been a very good signing for Rangers so it doesn’t surprise me big teams like Leeds are looking at him.”

“He’s obviously had good appearances in Europe that a lot of clubs will be watching. I don’t think it’s just Leeds that are interested, I’ve heard rumours of other clubs.”

Goldson has made over 100 appearances since joining Rangers in 2018 and has become an integral part of the team since Gerrard’s arrival.

Leeds will be looking to add to their defensive options particularly with on-loan centre-back Ben White looking like he will be returning to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the current campaign.