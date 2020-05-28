Speaking to the club’s media channels, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that he is confident that the Addicks will be able to stay up, amid a positive fitness update.

📹 Bowyer: "It's a nine-game season now. I'm very confident, I believe in the players that we have." 👉 https://t.co/3fF5XAT4eC #cafc pic.twitter.com/r9YpkjdVnk — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) May 27, 2020

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has been vocal about contesting the potential end of the Championship season. The table as it stands would see the Addicks relegated but with players returning to training this week, a return to action is seemingly nearing.

Prior to the shutdown, Charlton were struggling. After a strong start to the season, injuries hit and Bowyer’s side have dropped down the table. Now, they will have nine matches to retain their Championship status – something Bowyer is confident of achieving.

Bowyer spoke to the club’s media channels to provide a positive fitness update. The Charlton Athletic boss said that he thinks his side have what it takes to stay in the Championship, saying his squad will be ready when the action restarts. He said:

“It’s going to be a nine-game season now and the teams who get the most points are going to remain in the division. I feel that we’re going to be ready once that starts. We’ve got a full squad, which we didn’t have for a long time. So I’m looking forward to getting back playing again.

“I’m very confident (of securing Championship survival). I believe in the players that we have. We have proven that when we have a full squad we can compete with all the teams in this division.

“We were in a bad place at one stage and that was just purely down to the number of injuries that we had. Once we started to get a few back then we started to pick up results again, we went to Forest and got a good result on a Wednesday evening.

“We’ll be ready and I believe in the squad we’ve got to get us out of this.”

Do you agree with Bowyer? Will the Addicks be able to stave off relegation to League One? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Will Charlton Athletic be able to stay up?