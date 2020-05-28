Hull City run the risk of losing Jackson Irvine on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder’s current contract at the KCOM Stadium expires at the end of next month.

Hull have a number of first-team players whose deals are up soon, including Daniel Batty, Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart and Eric Lichaj.

Grant McCann’s side hold an option to extend Irvine’s stay by a further year, which they will be weighing up at the moment.

Irvine, who is an Australian international, joined the Championship side in 2017 from Burton Albion and has since made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals.

He adds more energy and options in the Tigers’ midfield department and losing him for nothing, potentially to a rival, would be a massive blow for the club.

Prior to his move to Hull, Irvine started out in Australia with Melbourne Victory before Celtic signed him 2010 as a youngster. He went onto play once for the Hoops’ first-team and had loan spells away at Kilmarnock and Ross County, the latter of whom made his move there permanent in 2015.

He spent a season at Victoria Park before Burton Albion brought him down the border in 2016.

Irvine became a key player for the Brewers and scored 10 goals from midfield to help them stay up in the Championship. Hull swooped to sign him after their relegation from the Premier League three years ago.

Irvine now faces uncertainty over his long-term future at the KCOM Stadium, like many of his teammates.

