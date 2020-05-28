In the latest round of testing, it has been confirmed that three players from the Championship have tested positive for Coronavirus with Fulham having had two players receive positive tests as reported by the Daily Mail.

Fulham have not revealed who these two players are but they will now self isolate as the rules from the EFL and government state.

Despite the three positive tests, the low number does bode well for the resumption of the Championship season with it now looking likely that it will resume if these numbers continue.

The 1,030 players and staff were tested on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week and the three cases are in addition to the two positive tests from Hull City which took place in the first round of testing.

There is set to be a vote sometime in the very near future whereby there will be progress made on a decision made on whether or not to continue the current campaign.

News from the clubs appears to indicate that most are wanting to carry out the remaining games but with just a 51% majority vote needed, the outcome really could go either way at this stage with each club having their own specific agendas.

Championship clubs have returned to phase one non-contact training this week with a view to restarting games by the end of next month.

The Premier League announced yesterday that their clubs will now begin contact training in a unanimous vote which also indicates positive signs in the Championship doing the same.