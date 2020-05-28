According to a report from German publication Sport Bild, SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch – who has been linked with a move to Leeds United – has emerged as a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

A report from the Yorkshire Evening Press earlier this year revealed that Leeds United had taken a look at SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch as a potential transfer target. Since then, speculation about a possible move to Elland Road has continued to rumble on.

With loan star Ben White looking likely to be playing elsewhere next season, Koch has been touted as a possible replacement. But, if Leeds United are to pursue a deal for Koch, they face some hefty competition.

German news outlet Sport Bild have claimed that Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the Freiburg defender. Not only are Dortmund said keen, but RB Leipzig, Napoli and Benfica are also linked. The report adds that a €10 million transfer fee is “under discussion” as Freiburg look to cash in on Koch before he leaves for nothing next summer.

Koch, 23, has been with SC Freiburg for almost three years now, joining from Kaiserslautern in 2017. In his time with the club, he has played in 82 games, scoring five goals and laying on two assists in the process.

A deal for Koch could prove to be a good bit of business for Leeds United. The defender has also featured in a defensive midfield role – similar to White – and he could be available on a cut-price deal with Freiburg keen to cash in while the can. However, with Dortmund and some other sizable opposition also in the chase, will the Whites be able to pull off a deal?