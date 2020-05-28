West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has sent a title warning to Leeds United claiming “we want to get promoted and finish top” as reported by the Express & Star.

The Midlands club, along with the rest of the Championship, returned to training this week albeit in small numbers ahead of the possible resumption of the season.

If the season is indeed curtailed then West Brom would win promotion alongside Leeds United but Livermore has insisted they want to finish the job on the pitch.

“The only fair way to finish it is on the field so there are no arguments. Every team is going to have their own agenda and ours is to finish the league and hopefully finish top.”

“That is what we hope we are able to do. That is why we have been training on our own for the last seven weeks, for this opportunity.”

West Brom are currently second in the table and just one point behind leaders Leeds and the midfielder also claims that the determination to end the season on a high is well and truly evident.

“I’m not sure there was any more motivation we could fit in. The boys from minute one this season have been flat out going for our goal.”

“Despite living in such a strange time that has not changed. Our goal is to protect our families of course but work-wise we want promotion,” Livermore continued.

“The only way we can show our true appreciation is to finish it off properly and finish it off in style. If they can’t be there in the stadium then by all means we hope they are celebrating at home.”

“We have a job to do in keeping the fans happy and entertaining fans. I don’t think there is any better way of doing that than getting back out on the field and finishing the job off properly.”