Oxford united want to re-sign Ben Woodburn and Nathan Holland on loan again next season, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

The U’s have made enquiries to both Liverpool and West Ham United respectively over a possible return for the duo.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, joined Karl Robinson’s side last summer but struggled with injuries this season, making just 11 appearances in all competitions.

The Wales international is expected to be loaned out again by the Reds next term and Oxford are hoping to lure him back to the Kassam Stadium.

Holland has bagged two goals in 10 games for Oxford and bringing him back would offer more options and depth in their attacking department.

Robinson has said, as per the Oxford Mail: “We’d love the opportunity for Ben Woodburn to be back and we want Nathan Holland back with us next year. They’re conversations we’re having. We feel it would be right for their careers.

“They are both players who should have come and ripped it up. They did when they were fit, but unfortunately the injuries have probably knocked them back six months. “

He added: “If we went up we think both of them are Championship players anyway and if we didn’t then we’d have some of the best players in League One. It’s a no-brainer for us and there’s continuity for them, which I think they all want.

“While they have that we’d get to steal a bit of a march on everybody else.”

Oxford currently sit 3rd in the League One table and are two points behind Rotherham United outside the automatic promotion places.

