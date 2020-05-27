According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey earlier this week, such was the interest in 27-year-old centre-back Connor Goldson that the Rangers were said to be readying to offer him a new deal. Whilst Premier League side West Ham United were one outfit interested, so were the top three Championship sides. Now Alan Hutton, in conversation with Football Insider, gives his opinion on this matter.

Veysey wrote that the Glasgow giants were thinking of steaming on ahead of the gathering pack in an attempt to tie the former Brighton and Hove Albion man down to a more lucrative deal. The reason for that, Veysey said, was that Goldson has “been on the radar” of Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham since January. This interest led the Gers to fear a plot to swoop for their rangy defender who is said valued around the £6million mark.

Goldson left English football and Brighton and Hove Albion to sample football north of the border with Rangers in 2018. It was a deal which cost the Gers around £3million to seal.

He’s seen as a vital player at Ibrox by Steven Gerrard and has featured in pretty much all the game he could have since arriving at the club. This season alone he has featured in 51 games across all competitions, 29 of these (three goals/one assist) being in the SPL. He has also featured heavily in Rangers’ Europa League campaign, making 17 appearances across qualifying and group stages.

Speaking with Football Insider, Alan Hutton says that interest in him is fully justified. Commenting on Goldson’s performances, Hutton says: I think on the whole he’s been brilliant, he’s been a stand-up leader, he’s filled in for James Tavernier as captain if he wasn’t available.”

Hutton then goes on to say that he isn’t surprised in the gathering interest that the hard-working Rangers defender is attracting. He says: “On the whole, he’s been a very good signing for Rangers so it doesn’t surprise me big teams like Leeds are looking at him.”

Hutton goes on to say that Goldson’s performances are of such a standard that it isn’t just a case of one club watching him. On this, he adds: “He’s obviously had good appearances in Europe that a lot of clubs will be watching. I don’t think it’s just Leeds that are interested, I’ve heard rumours of other clubs.”

Leeds United will be looking out for a defender come next season if they gain promotion to the Premier League. Such has been Ben Whites rise in prominence that if Brighton do let him go then clubs like Liverpool are said interested. If that’s the case, the Whites could do much worse than consider a move for Conor Goldson.

