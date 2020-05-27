It was one of those deadline day deals that was expected to go to the wire. As it played out, the wire was wrapped around Leeds United’s neck as they saw the clock pass 11 pm and Dan James remained a Swansea player. Now then-Swansea chief Huw Jenkins has opened up on what really happened in those last hours, minutes and seconds in an interview with Wales Online.

When it all seemed signed, sealed, done and dusted, the deal between Leeds United and Swansea City hit a last-minute hitch. It wasn’t a hiccup, it was more of an immovable object of an obstacle.

James was at the club, the youngster had passed a medical, terms had seemingly been agreed. Then, as fans prepared for the fanfare of an announcement…nothing. There were rumour and supposition, of course, there was. However, in terms of a player announcement, there was nothing.

Leeds United fans were hoping that the deal sheet had been completed and handed in. Dan James was waiting to be officially unveiled as a Leeds United player.

That wasn’t to be, as confirmed by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Phil Hay – who has since moved on to The Athletic.

Daniel James deal is OFF. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 31, 2019

In earlier tweets, before his underlining of the deal as being off, Hay certainly seemed to point the finger of blame in one particular direction – and it wasn’t looking at West Yorkshire.

Certain people at Swansea have been opposed to this deal from the start and more obstructions have appeared at the last minute. Almost 11pm. Then we'll see. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 31, 2019

politics. Some people at Swansea want to sell, some don't. A lot more to come on this. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 31, 2019

Speaking to Wales Online, in an extensive interview, Jenkins opens up on just what happened on transfer deadline day, January 31 2019. Complaining of “six people interfering” that day as the deal was being made, Jenkins opened up on a big worry – Swansea being left short.

Jenkins addressed this saying: “As much as others felt the deal could have been done and we could have got something out of it, to me Dan going up to Leeds at the time, risk injury, us rely on a summer transfer, was wrong. I wasn’t even sure Leeds would pay the loan fee until the summer.” It was these doubts that ultimately drove Jenkins to make the decision now to sanction James’ move to Elland Road.

Jenkins hinted that self-interest also was a part of his decision: “In [Dan James] playing regularly for us, we felt we would get more value out of any future deal. Not just for the club financially, but for Dan himself.” James, of course, eventually move to Manchester United in the summer of 2020.

His final comment on the failed deal is sure to rile Leeds United fans up even more with Jenkins stating: “So Swansea City got a much bigger transfer fee, Dan got a better move. That Leeds business was the final thing I did as Swansea chairman, my parting shot if you like, the last involvement.”

That ‘parting shot’ left Dan James distraught at Elland Road, Victor Orta angry and Leeds United fans apoplectic with rage. It is safe to say that Huw Jenkins is not a man welcome at Elland Road.

Did Huw Jenkins sabotage of the Dan James deal cost Leeds United promotion?