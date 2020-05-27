For Luton Town fans it looks like a ‘thank you for having us’ season in their return to the Sky Bet Championship. They sit 23rd in the table and they are six points and 15 goals shy of relegation safety.

It has been a difficult first season back in the second tier for the Bedfordshire side. Struggling at home and, more so, away the Hatters were always going to be up against it and battling.

With football only just getting back to more normal training methods this week, there is still a way to go before what was normal is back again. Training will be ramped up, weeks will be eaten away and pretty soon football will be back on the agenda.

For Luton Town, that means a nine-game sprint towards the end of the season. If they keep up the form that they entered the COVID-19 lockdown with, 11 points from the 18 possible, then there is the possibility that they could escape relegation.

Not wanting to take up your time between now and then – too much – here’s today’s instalment of your ‘Five-a-Day’ quiz about Luton Town.