Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland has told the What The Falk podcast he would be interested in a move to Sunderland.

Over the last year, Shankland has become one of the most talked-about strikers in Scotland. Even though he plays in the Scottish Championship, his score rate has been one you cannot ignore. During his year at Dundee United, he has scored 28 goals in 33 games which is just staggering no matter the league you play in.

This has led to lots of interest in signing Shankland, with the most recent reports saying Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are looking to sign him. It has also been mentioned that Sunderland, whose strikers have struggled to score this season, are also interested in signing him.

And that is something the recently capped by Scotland striker has noticed. Shankland would continue to say that he wouldn’t be able to say no to talks to Sunderland because of the size of the club, increasing the chances of a transfer. That said, he did try to deny that he could have signed for the Black Cats last season.

Shankland said: “Sunderland are obviously a massive club. That goes without saying,”

“Everybody knows about them and everybody who has watched the Netflix thing would have heard of them.

“Hypothetically speaking it is hard to say. But if Sunderland were interested in you, you would obviously speak to them.”

But while Shankland may be willing to talk to Sunderland, the other teams interested in him are in the Sky Bet Championship, giving them a huge advantage.

