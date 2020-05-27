Matty done is a player Bolton wanderers boss keith hill knows well.

The forward has played under the Trotters’ manager at both Rochdale and Barnsley in the past.

Done, who is 31 years old, finds himself back at Rochdale these days but could he be a target for Bolton this summer?

The North-West side will be in need of some reinforcements over the coming months as they gear up for a season in League Two next term. Done knows what it takes to get out of that division and could be ideal for them.

Done has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and would add more experience and options into Bolton’s squad.

He started out with spells at Wrexham and Hereford United before first signing for Rochdale in 2010 under Hill before following him to Barnsley the summer after.

Done spent two years with the Tykes in the Championship, some of which was spent on loan at Hibernian, before moving back to Rochdale in 2013.

He scored 14 goals in 74 appearances for the Dale in his second stint at Spotland to earn a move to Sheffield United in February 2015.

He spent three years at Bramall Lane and helped Chris Wilder’s side win the League One title in 2017, before leaving South Yorkshire for a third spell Rochdale.

Done has been a loyal servant to Dale and still has a year left on his deal there. However, could he fancy a reunion with Hill and a fresh challenge with Bolton next season?

Should Bolton try and sign Matty Done?