Nottingham Forest have lost Aro Muric after Manchester City decided to recall him from his loan according to a report from Daniel Taylor of The Athletic.

Muric was signed last summer from Manchester City on loan for the season after the Kosovan international spent a year as Ederson’s understudy on the bench at the Etihad Stadium. It was seen as a big signing at the time because he was so highly rated by City head coach Pep Guardiola.

But it has ended up being a very poor move for both the player and the club. Muric had been signed by previous head coach Martin O’Neill but he left before the season started to be replaced by Sabri Lamouchi. After some poor performances in pre-season friendlies and reported poor behaviour in training, Lamouchi decided to bring in another goalkeeper. That would end up being Brice Samba, someone who has impressed in between the sticks for Forest this season.

This has meant Muric has spent the season at Forest on the bench, something he could have very easily been doing at Manchester City. This means that even if the Championship season is to restart, Muric will not be part of the Forest team as the current reigning Premier League champions have decided to recall him from his loan. This won’t be a great shame for Forest as they have Samba as their number one but the fear will be the poor spell will damage relations between the mega-rich City and the East Midlands side. This means future loans between the sides may not be on the cards.

Was Aro Muric a good signing for Nottingham Forest?