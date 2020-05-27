Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has told the Yorkshire Post he expects many of their rivals will become more prudent following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has already had a huge impact on football, halting leagues around the world with only a few of them being able to resume. Even when they do resume, like the Sky Bet Championship is expected to do in June, they are doing so behind closed doors. This means a lot of teams will be without their main source of revenue.

Struber expects this will lead to a lot of changes in football. Like many people do, he believes that many teams will be forced to be more financially prudent and cut their costs in the forthcoming months so they can be in a better position in the long run. In fact, Struber expects that many teams will copy the model that Barnsley have been using in recent years.

Struber said: “Barnsley and other clubs who have a good education with younger players have a big advantage for the future.

“Many clubs are getting good learning from the Coronavirus and I think they will change their business model.

“We have an advantage with our plan and very good talents here and we don’t need players from the outside in every transfer window to help for a good performance.

“I think many clubs will prefer a similar way like Barnsley in the future.”

If the Championship season return, Barnsley will likely start with the initial fixture that was postponed which was away match at QPR.

Is Gerhard Struber right?