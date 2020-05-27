Leeds United are having another season to remember after last season’s run to the playoff semi-finals. They lost out to Derby County then but are now looking to go one better and get automatic promotion.

With football only just getting back to more normal training methods this week, there is still a way to go before what was normal is back again. Training will be ramped up, weeks will be eaten away and pretty soon football will be back on the agenda.

For Leeds United, that means a nine-game sprint towards the end of the season. If they keep up the form that they entered the COVID-19 lockdown with, then promotion to the Premier League will come pretty early due to the seven-point gap that they currently enjoy over the playoff places.

Not wanting to take up your time between now and then – too much – here’s today’s instalment of your ‘Five-a-Day’ quiz about Leeds United.