For Leeds United, the step up from individual programs to more structured, small-group training starts tomorrow. The COVID-19 tests have been carried out and the Whites players are expected at Thorp Arch. Thoughts will initially turn to preparations that can be actioned on the pitch. However, away from all that, transfers are still being pursued and Leeds continue to be linked to Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne. The latest reports coming out of Turkey. from Haberturk, suggest Leeds will come calling for a player who has been told that he’d be a hit in English football in a story run in the Guardian.

The Whites will be a club sizing up the last nine games with an eye on the big prize – Premier League promotion. All that is, of course, if the Sky Bet Championship is to get back underway again – a vote on that to come soon.

Leeds United, amidst all this uncertainty, will be a club wanting to get their transfer plans sorted ahead of the new season, with reports placing this set to be around the start of September. The Whites already are said to have irons in the fire with Jack Harrison and Jean-Kevin Augustin said to have been readied to join the club – Augustin being an obligation if the Whites are promoted.

With Leeds United supposedly ready to knock on the door at Galatasaray and hope that Diagne answers it, comes news from the Guardian that the striker would be tipped to be a success. That comes from his former teammate at Kasimpasa, and now at Aston Villa, Trézéguet.

On this, Diagne says: “We talk regularly and he keeps saying I would thrive in England. I’m big and strong, I can hold up the ball and lay it off, I’m good in the air and I’m a finisher.”

Those skills. those attributes, they are just the sort of skill-set that allows a footballer to make an impact in English football. They are also the sort of attributes that are tailor-made for the style of football that Marcelo Bielsa plays.

Leeds United could take advantage of the situation where Diagne is not wanted by Galatasaray. Due to their position, Turkish source Haberturk saying that it: “makes it difficult to sell [Diagne] for a high price.”

A cut-price fee for Diagne could appeal to Leeds United in a market where COVID-19 could deflate transfer fees.