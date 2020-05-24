Football is readying itself to take the next step towards normality in these crazy times with the first set of COVID-19 tests taken and results known. Training is due to be ramped up from tomorrow and clubs will be looking at their plans going forward. Part of that forward-thinking will involve transfers. Leeds United will be amongst those sides doing just that, a report via Turkish source Haberturk stating that the Whites are on the brink of moving for striker Mbaye Diagne.

Leeds United will be possibly one of the keenest clubs to get the season underway and concluded what with their current position as league leaders. They have a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd and an easier run-in to those around them. They still have the Cottagers to play but face all bottom three clubs in their nine-match run-in to complete the season.

They will also be a club wanting to get their transfer plans sorted ahead of the new season, with reports placing this set to be around the start of September. The Whites already are said to have irons in the fire with Jack Harrison and Jean-Kevin Augustin said to have been readied to join the club – Augustin being an obligation if the Whites are promoted.

Now, according to the latest report from Haberturk, Leeds United are “preparing to knock [on] Galatasaray’s door” for Senegalese striker Diagne. The Turkish side paid a considerable fee for Diagne but, after falling out of favour, moved to Belgian side Club Brugge.

He scored four times in six games for the Belgians but apparently fell foul of coach Philippe Clement when going above his orders by taking a penalty that he subsequently missed. These problems mean that he is fated to return to Turkey and a side that does not want to keep him.

Leeds United could take advantage of this situation with Haberturk saying that it “makes it difficult to sell for a high price.” A cut-price fee for Diagne could appeal to Leeds United in a market where COVID-19 could deflate transfer fees.

Should Leeds United make steps towards a move for Mbaye Diagne?