Bill isn’t one of them. Despite his goals this season, the right-back isn’t one of Leeds United’s top scorers.

Leeds United fans, if you go back to the 1971/74 season, Mick Jones was one of them – scoring 10 times in the league. In 1971/72, it was Peter Lorimer who hit 15.

Take steps even further back and names like Jimmy Greenhoff (1967/68) and Jim Storrie (1964/65) feature.

This ‘fill-in-the-blanks’ style quiz isn’t going to take you that far back. It also isn’t going to leave you high-and-dry wracking your brains for answers.

Yes, there will be a time limit but to counter this there will be some cryptic clues to help you along the way.

So, with all that in mind, have a go at the Leeds United quiz. Go on, how many of these Whites players to top the scoring charts in given years do you think that you can name?

Good luck and don’t forget to let us know how you did at the end.

You finished out of . Share my score on Twitter Hint Answer Correct 1991/92 - married to Leslie Ash 1995/95 - Ghanaian thunderbolt 2001/02 - former Scouse prodigy 2013/14 - not good at climbing fences 2015/16 - Big Kiwi 2014/15 - Fear the Beard 2009/10 - What shirt am I wearing? 2012/13 - Scores more than Berbatov 2005/06 - popular Irishman 2000/01 - Aussie powerhouse 1997/98 - Dutch maestro 1999/00 - big money buy from Sunderland

How many did you get? Manage all 12?