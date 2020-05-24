Leeds United are a club with a reputation for bringing in and then bringing on youth players. Names like James Milner, Lewis Cook and Charlie Taylor would bear testament to this. In the current squad you have the example of Kalvin Phillips. The Whites are always on the lookout new talent and are said to have landed young starlet Charlie Allen. Now, according to the Daily Record, they could be about to frustrate Scottish giants Rangers in their hopes of landing Ross County wonderkid James Graham.

Graham, a 16-year-old striker with Ross County has seen Rangers agree on a price for a deal but hasn’t been able to agree to personal terms with the Glasgow giants according to the Record. The youngster is a touted prospect who has spent time with Liverpool’s youth squad last October and has been on trial with Manchester United already this campaign.

On the trial with Liverpool, he scored twice in a victory over Notts County’s youngsters before his return to Scotland and the Staggies. Manchester United were also said to be impressed and are wanting to take another look at the young striker when the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

The Daily Record certainly think so and say that Rangers have a fight on their hands to get a deal over the line. The SPL giants face a tussle with Leeds United and Premier League side Wolves as they attempt to take the highly-rated youngster to Ibrox.

A move to Leeds United would certainly make sense for the youngster who would see opportunities open up for him in a side proven to promote young players. He would also be likely playing in the Under-23s who, whilst not coached directly by Marcelo Bielsa, play a mirrored system of how the first team play.

A move to Elland Road would also mean that Graham would be able to develop his potential under the influence of one of football’s best tacticians, and coaches, in Argentinian Bielsa.

