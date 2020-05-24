According to a report from The Sun (Paper Edition, Page 59), Aston Villa goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is wanted by League One pair Sunderland and Blackpool this summer.

22-year-old goalkeeper Matija Sarkic’s contract with Aston Villa is set to expire this summer. He joined the club in 2015, linking up with the club’s Under-23s side after making the move over from Belgian side Anderlecht.

However, the young goalkeeper has been unable to force his way into the first-team picture at Villa Park and now, it seems that his time with the club is set to come to an end. Sarkic spoke to Montenegrin outlet Vijesti to say that he thinks he will be leaving the club, adding that there is interest in his services in England and abroad.

Now, a report from The Sun has claimed that two League One sides are looking at bringing Sarkic in this summer. Sunderland and Blackpool have both been said keen on Sarkic, who is will be available on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Sarkic impressed in a loan spell with Livingston during the first half of the season, keeping six clean sheets in 18 appearances. However, his spell was cut short as he returned to Villa Park to provide cover for the injured Tom Heaton, only for the Premier League side to sign Spanish veteran ‘keeper Pepe Reina on loan.

Sarkic is yet to make his senior debut for Aston Villa but has featured heavily for the club’s Under-23s, playing in 56 games for Villa’s second-string. The 22-yar-old has spent time out on loan with Wigan Athletic, non-league sides Stratford Town and Havant and Waterlooville, as well as the earlier mentioned Livingston.

Now, with Sarkic’s deal at Aston Villa expiring and the ‘keeper planning to move on, it will be interesting to see if either Sunderland or Blackpool can pull off a move for the goalkeeper.