Former Blackburn Rovers striker, Joshua King has been attracting lots of interest over the past couple of seasons since his rise to the Premier League. Now, according to Sky Sports, four out of the top six in the Premier League are after the Norwegian.

King, who has featured 46 times for his national team, joined Blackburn from Manchester United in January 2013. This was following a successful loan spell in the first half of the season. Prior to joining Rovers, he also spent time on loan with Preston North End and Hull City.

The pacey striker turned down a new deal with Blackburn at the end of the 2015 season. Despite making over 50 appearances for Rovers across two seasons, King only found the net three times. In the summer transfer window, King joined newly-promoted Bournemouth FC in the Premier League. Since his arrival, he has made over 150 appearances for The Cherries, scoring 46 goals. That return has now led to there being lots of interest in the striker from ‘Top Six’ clubs.

There is every possibility Bournemouth could get relegated back to the Championship this season; they currently find themselves in the relegation zone. With just one year left on his contract, it is very likely King will find himself at a new club for the start of the 2020/21 season.

Manchester United are believed to be one of the clubs interested in signing the striker. This would be something of a homecoming after King spent four years at United, failing to make a first-team appearance. With Ighalo returning to China when his loan deal ends, United will need to bolster their attacking options. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are another one of the clubs linked to King.

The former Championship striker will have plenty of options when the window opens and may well find himself playing in the Champions League next season. This will provide lots of inspiration to current Championship strikers who are aiming to reach the very top.