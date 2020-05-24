Speaking to Foot Mercato, former Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest defender Armand Traore has said that his 2018 transfer to Turkish side Cakyur Rizespor ruined his career.

In 2018, former Arsenal defender Armand Traore’s loan spell with Cardiff City came to an end and upon his return to parent club Nottingham Forest, Traore was sold. The left-back made the move to Turkey to link up with Caykur Rizespor, but his move to the Super Lig side did not as he would have hoped.

Traore played in only one match for the club’s senior side, being an unused substitute on a total of nine occasions before being demoted to the club’s Under-23s.

Traore has claimed that he was sold a dream and “fooled” by the club, providing an insight into his nightmare spell with Caykur Rizespor. He spoke to Foot Mercato to discuss his time with the club, saying:

“I have been experiencing a total hassle for almost two years.

“In 2017/18, I went up to the Premier League with Cardiff City. That summer, I signed in Turkey, at Rizespor. They sold me a dream, telling me that after a season if I helped the team well, I would go to Fenerbahçe. I was fooled.

“They had to pay me a good part of my salary before I arrived for the preparation course. They didn’t pay me for months and months. I took a lawyer to send letters to the club. They did not like that. They decided to release me, ban me from the training centre, and sent me with the under-23s.

“I sometimes even trained alone. In international week, when everyone was off, I was asked to come and train, alone on a field. I was denied permissions to return to see my family. It ruined my career signing there.”

Traore officially left the club last year and earned a return move to former club Cardiff City, with then-manager Neil Warnock bringing him back in on a short-term deal. His contract with the Bluebirds came to an end in January and he is still on the lookout for a new team.