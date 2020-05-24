Speaking to talkSPORT, former QPR and Sunderland striker Djibril Cisse has revealed that he almost had to have his foot amputated as a result of his horrific leg break vs Blackburn Rovers in 2004.

French striker Djibril Cisse went on to play for Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers later in his career, playing for the clubs from 2008 to 2009 and 2012 to 2013 respectively.

However, the now-retired striker has revealed that his spells with the aforementioned sides could never have happened. In the early stages of his time in England, Cisse suffered a horrific double leg break against Blackburn Rovers in October 2004. Cisse’s foot got caught in the turf and resulted in a broken tibia and broken fibula.

Now, Cisse has opened up about the injury, revealing while speaking to talkSPORT that the injury nearly resulted in his foot being amputated. He said:

“I had a fracture and the bone snapped and came on top of the other. My blood circulation was not working and reaching my foot.

“The doctor said to me ‘I’m going to have to reduce the fracture’. I didn’t know what he was talking about so I just said ‘do what you’ve got to do’. He counted to three and pulled my leg.

“Everything went fine and I think some months after I said ‘why did you do this?’. He said ‘your blood circulation at your foot was irrigated, I don’t know if this is the right word. He said after 30 minutes to an hour it would have to be amputated’. So thanks to the doc.”

Cisse went on to enjoy a successful career despite the injury, returning in time to feature in Liverpool’s FA Cup and Champions League final wins over West Ham and AC Milan in the same season he suffered the injury.

Cisse’s loan spell with Sunderland was short but sweet, spending one year with the club. In his time at the Stadium of Light, he netted 11 goals and provided two assists in 38 appearances.

With QPR, Cisse scored 10 goals and laid on one assist in 28 appearances, spending time on loan with Al-Gharafa during his year and a half on the books at Loftus Road.