Leeds United fans have many reasons to be happy. Off the pitch, the club is moving forward in a professional manner. On the pitch, Leeds United are bristling with excitement and overflowing with energy. They sit poised for Premier League promotion. That has been boosted by the EFL’s decision to green light a return to training reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Whites have been chipping away at the top of the table all season long, starting in their usual high-octane manner. Good teams were brushed aside and, barring the odd hiccup, Leeds again looked the real deal.

They’ve rode out their luck, recovered from the expected ‘Leeds are falling apart..again’ dip. They entered the current COVID-19 football lockdown on the back of five consecutive clean-sheet wins. That form is what they’ll be looking to get back into when football kicks in again.

That is pencilled in for sometime mid-June according to the noise that is doing the rounds. First up though, training to get sides up and ready for football. The Sun’s Nixon says that is just around the corner and that “the EFL have given Championship clubs the green light to start training – and the majority want to finish the season.”

Training at Elland Road is due to ramp up a little starting tomorrow. Players will move from individual programs to small-group activities at Thorp Arch. This step-up will, of course, be monitored and stepped up further only when safe to do so.

For Leeds United fans, this news couldn’t sound sweeter. The Whites sit seven points clear of the playoff pack headed by Fulham who they still have to play. Training tomorrow will be a big step toward a Premier League promotion. Thanks to the EFL’s green light that is a step forward.

Should Leeds United go up if Championship is axed?