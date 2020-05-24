Nottingham Forest will assess young midfielder Jake Taylor this summer before making a decision on his immediate future, the player’s agent Pete Sproson has revealed while speaking to Stoke on Trent Live.

Young Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan stint in League Two with Port Vale. He became a fixture in Neil Askey’s starting 11 before his loan spell came to a premature end due to the early ending of the League Two campaign.

In his time with the club, Taylor played in 25 games across all competitions for the club, scoring an impressive seven goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Now, Pete Sproson – Taylor’s agent – has claimed that Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi would like to take a look at the young midfielder during pre-season before making a decision as to whether or not to send him out on loan again.

“The feeling at Forest is that, because of the goals Jake has scored, the manager has already said that he wants to have a look at him in pre-season. Until the manager has had a look at him over a little period, he won’t be going anywhere.

“But the manager might say let him go out again. Forest might say let him go to the Vale. I definitely wouldn’t rule it out but I think Forest will have a look at what Vale are doing.

“But certainly Vale have looked after him really well and that has been recognised. The way they handled his car situation (when Taylor’s car was broken into) was exemplary. Also, Jake has a really strong rapport with John Askey, and the lads and the fans. He likes the club.”

Given Taylor’s impressive form during his time at Vale Park, it will be interesting to see if the club are able to strike a deal to bring him back to Port Vale once again. His form may have attracted interest from other clubs and it awaits to be seen if anyone will try and hijack Vale’s attempts at a return deal.