Middlesbrough’s marvin Johnson is out of contract this summer.

The winger could be set to become a free agent and may have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

One club that could look at signing him is League One side Lincoln City. Their boss Michael Appleton knows Johnson well from managing him at Oxford United.

Middlesbrough paid £2.5 million to lure him to the Riverside Stadium from the U’s in August 2017 and he penned a three-year deal.

Johnson, who is 29 years old, has since played 41 times for Boro but his future with the Championship side hangs in the balance at the moment. He spent the 2018/19 campaign at Sheffield United and was part of the Blades’ side promoted to the Premier League.

The wide man impressed during his time at Oxford under Appleton in League One and scored six goals in 56 games. As Appleton looks to put his own stamp on Lincoln this summer, could he look to reunite with Johnson at Sincil Bank?

Johnson might be targeted by Championship sides if he does become available on a free but the fact Appleton has worked with him before could put the Imps ahead of any other potential third tier suitors.

Prior to his spells at Oxford and Boro, Johnson had stints at Solihull Moors, Kidderminster Harriers and Motherwell.

Lincoln will be looking to add reinforcements to their squad in preparation for next season and Johnson is a player that could be on their watchlist this summer.

