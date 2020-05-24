Coventry city are likely to be gearing up for a return to the championship this summer.

The Sky Blues are currently top of League One and they will go up as champions if the season is decided by points-per-game.

They will be in need of some reinforcements over the coming months and could Mark Robins target a familiar face in Jacob Butterfield?

The Coventry boss has worked with the midfielder at both Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in the past and could see him as someone to bolster his squad.

Butterfield, who is 29 years old, has bags of experience in the Championship and has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date.

He is currently on the books at Luton Town having joined the Hatters last summer but could become available over the coming months.

Coventry have some exciting talent in their ranks but could do with some second tier experience in there as well which is why Butterfield would be a shrewd signing for them.

He has previously had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Robins will look to use his contacts in the game to target acquisitions for the Sky Blues this summer and Butterfield could be on his transfer wishlist.

Coventry fans will be eagerly awaiting developments from the EFL on how the League One season is going to concluded as they see if they are returning to the Championship after eight years in the lower leagues.

Should Coventry sign Jacob Butterfield?