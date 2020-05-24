DUEL: Leeds United player of the year so far – you decide 1 finalist!
Leeds United are a side who have stormed to the top of the Championship table over the last few games of what is currently a suspended campaign. After a rallying draw against a fancied Brentford side, the Whites have reeled off five consecutive clean-sheet wins.
It’s been a campaign (so far) where many moments and many players have stood out. For example, who can forget this goal from Luke Ayling:
YouTube: GOAL CAM! STUNNING AYLING VOLLEY v Huddersfield Town!
For the second season in succession, Marcelo Bielsa has guided the Whites to within a hair’s breadth of promotion. Nine games left with only Fulham from the top six to play and games against all the bottom three.
It’s been a season to savour, so far and it promises to be a glorious one for Leeds United fans if they return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. All the players have played a part in the season so far.
Around a week ago, we ran a little knock-out competition of who you thought was Leeds United’s Player of the Year (So Far). here is a run-down of the top results.
- Stuart Dallas – 84%
- Ben White – 83%
- Luke Ayling – 76%
- Mateusz Klich – 71%
- Jack Harrison – 67%
Those are the top five spots and the percentages where said player has come out on top of the duel.
So, here is a simple duel to determine who goes through to the final. The top five will face off against each other once more. Whoever comes out top %wise after five days will go through to the final next Saturday.
Who will be your choice?
Choose wisely.
5-to-1 - who will make your Leeds United POTY (So Far) final?
You ultimately voted for .
Mateusz Klich?
King of S**thousery?
Luke Ayling?
Bill, just Bill?
Ben White?
The Pillar of Poole?
Stuart Dallas?
The Cookstown Cafu?
Jack Harrison?
Mr Pillow-feet?
Leaderboard
|Stuart Dallas?
|74%
|Ben White?
|62%
|Luke Ayling?
|48%
|Mateusz Klich?
|29%
|Jack Harrison?
|13%