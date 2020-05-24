Leeds United are a side who have stormed to the top of the Championship table over the last few games of what is currently a suspended campaign. After a rallying draw against a fancied Brentford side, the Whites have reeled off five consecutive clean-sheet wins.

It’s been a campaign (so far) where many moments and many players have stood out. For example, who can forget this goal from Luke Ayling:

For the second season in succession, Marcelo Bielsa has guided the Whites to within a hair’s breadth of promotion. Nine games left with only Fulham from the top six to play and games against all the bottom three.

It’s been a season to savour, so far and it promises to be a glorious one for Leeds United fans if they return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. All the players have played a part in the season so far.

Around a week ago, we ran a little knock-out competition of who you thought was Leeds United’s Player of the Year (So Far). here is a run-down of the top results.

Stuart Dallas – 84%

Ben White – 83%

Luke Ayling – 76%

Mateusz Klich – 71%

Jack Harrison – 67%

Those are the top five spots and the percentages where said player has come out on top of the duel.

So, here is a simple duel to determine who goes through to the final. The top five will face off against each other once more. Whoever comes out top %wise after five days will go through to the final next Saturday.

