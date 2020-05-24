“QUITE SIMPLY DESTINED TO BE”.

Hull City gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history 12 years ago today after their 1-0 win over Bristol City at Wembley.

Dean Windass scored the most iconic goal in the Tigers’ history on the stroke of half-time to send his hometown club into the big time.

Phil Brown’s side narrowly missed out on automatic promotion but secured their place at Wembley after beating Watford over two legs.

What made the promotion even sweeter was the fact the Yorkshire side had risen up from the bottom tier in the space of five years.

Hull ended up staying up in the Premier League in their first season there but returned to the Championship in 2010. Nevertheless, they have been promoted back twice since then and have also reached the FA Cup final.

Their fans have taken to twitter this morning to share their memories of 12 years ago and reminisce on arguably their greatest ever day. Here is a quiz to test the Tigers’ fans knowledge of their 2008 promotion….