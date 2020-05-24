Jermaine Beckford was about to sign for Crystal Palace when he heard of Leeds United’s interest. His reaction? He jumped in a car and headed north to sign for the Whites. It was at Elland Road that the former Wealdstone striker made his name and showed his prowess as a goalscorer.

He netted 84 times in 147 games for Leeds, none more famously than the goal that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. It was a goal that he scored in front of the Stretford End, silencing the Old Trafford faithful.

From then, it was a free transfer to Everton and a season where he scored 10 Premier League goals, including a worldie dribble against Chelsea. He was let go first to Leicester City, then to Bolton Wanderers where former Leeds United manager, Simon Grayson, picked him up on an initial loan deal before making it a permanent signing.

His most famous moment for the Lilywhites, for whom he scored 21 goals in 60 games, came whilst he was on loan at the club from Bolton. It was five years ago today, the League One playoff final at Wembley. It was then that Beckford became a North End hero.

He’d already scored three over the two-legged semi-final, 4-0 win against Chesterfield. It was Swindon Town who awaited the Lilywhites in the League One Playoff Final at Wembley. Swindon had beaten off the challenge of Sheffield United after a 7-6 aggregate win, including a 5-5 second-leg draw.

The scene was set, but there was really only one side in it. Beckford hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 Wembley win, the other goal coming from Paul Huntingdon – the Cumbrian Cannavaro.

YouTube: Preston North End 4 Swindon Town 0, Sunday 24th May 2015, Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final

That win erased the pain of nine playoff losses in nine attempts for Preston North End and saw them rise up to face battles in the Sky Bet Championship where they are currently more than holidng their own.