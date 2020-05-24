afc Wimbledon chief executive joe palmer believes league one is moving towards its cancellation, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Like League Two, League One is likely to be settled on a points-per-game system if it is stopped. Who would get promoted and relegated if that happens?

Promotion

Coventry City would gain promotion to the Championship as champions. Mark Robins’ side have been brilliant this season and would deservedly return to the second tier after too long out of it.

Rotherham United would also gain an immediate promotion back under Paul Warne after relegation last year, finishing 2nd behind the Sky Blues.

Play-Offs

Fleetwood Town, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers would make up the top six. Play-Offs are expected to still go ahead even if the season is finished.

Peterborough United and Sunderland would be miss out on PPG which would be a massive blow to both of them, with the prospect of another season in League One next term.

Relegation

Only three sides go down anyway and that would be Southend United, Bolton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers.

Southend and Bolton were gone anyway and cancelling the campaign just puts them out of their misery and they can start preparing for League Two this summer.

However, Tranmere will feel hard done by as they are only three points behind AFC Wimbledon with a game in hand. Micky Mellon’s side were picking up some form before the EFL’s enforced break and with ten games still left to play, they would fancy their chances of survival.

How do you resolve League One?