HULL CITY HAs REITERATED IT’S OPPOSITION TO START THE CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON, AS PER A REPORT BY THE TELEGRAPH.

The Tigers’ have now submitted two letters to the EFL’s chairman Rick Parry outlining their concerns over resuming the campaign.

League Two was cancelled last week and decided on a points-per-game system, with League One now expected to follow that. It is undecided what is happening in the Championship.

Hull currently sit 21st in the second tier and are two points outside the relegation zone with nine games still left to play. They were in freefall before the season was stopped and were winless in 11 league matches.

They sold key duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham United and West Brom respectively late in the January transfer window and have not won a game since then.

Grant McCann’s side would face a major battle to avoid relegation to League One should the campaign start up again this summer.

Leeds United and West Brom are in pole position to gain promotion to the Premier League and are nervously waiting on developments from the EFL.

Hull’s strong opposition for a re-start will be frustrating for the two promotion chasing sides and here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the Tigers’ second letter to the EFL…..

