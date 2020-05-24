Speaking in a Q&A for The Athletic, journalist Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United’s 17-year-old starlet Stuart McKinstry has been catching the attention of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Last summer, Leeds United brought in young Scottish winger Stuart McKinstry from Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell. The Whites brought McKinstry into the club’s youth ranks in an effort to develop him into one of the next young stars to come from the club’s youth academy.

Now, it has been claimed that McKinstry’s efforts are showing good results. Respected Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has revealed that the 17-year-old is “ringing Bielsa’s bell” and is started to get involved in first-team training sessions. In a Q&A for The Athletic, he said:

“The next one to look out for might be Stuart McKinstry, the teenage winger who Leeds signed from Motherwell.

“He’s creeping up the rails and has been more and more involved in first-team training and murderball sessions. He’s only 17 but is ringing Bielsa’s bell, so to speak.”

Since the arrival of Bielsa, a host of young talents have come through Leeds United’s academy ranks and into the first-team. James Shackleton has become a regular in the senior side under Bielsa and Jack Clarke – who earned a move to Spurs last summer – also emerged onto the scene under El Loco.

It will be interesting to see if young winger McKinstry can force his way into Bielsa’s senior plans. It certainly seems that the Whites starlet is heading in the right direction if he wants to break into Bielsa’s side and given the Argentine’s recent record of bringing young talents into the senior side, McKinstry will fancy his chances of appearing in the first-team soon.

