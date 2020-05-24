Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has told Villa loanee, Scott Hogan, to make a permanent move to Birmingham City this summer.

Birmingham City brought Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan in on loan in the January transfer window and since he made the move, Hogan has not looked back since. Hogan has been back to his dangerous best at St Andrew’s, scoring seven goals and laying on one assist in nine appearances, striking up a strong partnership with Birmingham favourite Lukas Jutkiewicz in the process.

Previous loan stints with Sheffield United and Stoke City have seen Hogan struggle but he seems to have settled at St Andrew’s very quickly.

Now, with the summer transfer window approaching, former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has said that Hogan should look to make a permanent move to the Blues this summer. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Obviously he’s had a couple of stints elsewhere where it hasn’t worked for him but I’m a firm believer that when you get a scenario – obviously a couple of times I moved – but when you’re a striker and you’re scoring goals somewhere, stay there, just stay there.

“While he’s at Birmingham right now, the fans love him – it’s like they’ve completely forgotten he’s from Villa. He’s enjoying playing there, he’s scoring goals, he’s happy and in a good place – don’t jeopardise that to go somewhere else. It could call fall apart. While you’re there, scoring goals and your confidence is really high, stay there, ride it out as long as you can.

“Unless he gets a move to someone in the Premier League, an established Premier League side, then you’ve got to go because it’s the Premier League, but right now while things are hot, stay where you are.”

Hogan’s time at Aston Villa has not gone to plan. Since joining from Brentford, Hogan has netted 10 goals in 61 games, with his form seeing him fall well down the pecking order at Villa Park. The striker has previously said that he would be happy to maker a permanent move to Birmingham City if a deal could be reached, so it will be interesting to see if a deal materialises this summer.

Do you agree with Bent? Should Scott Hogan make a permanent move to Birmingham City this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

