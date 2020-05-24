Speaking to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town star Lewis Brown has said that he has not been paying attention to transfer speculation, having previously been linked with a move to Sheffield United.

Huddersfield Town youngster Lewis O’Brien has nailed down a place in the Terriers’ first-team side this season. Amid Huddersfield’s relegation to the second tier, O’Brien has broken into the senior side and has gone on to play 30 times across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and laying on three assists along the way.

O’Brien’s strong performances for Huddersfield has seen him linked with a move to the top-flight. The Premier League’s surprise package Sheffield United were linked with the midfielder earlier this season but now, O’Brien has come out to say that he has been paying no attention to the transfer speculation.

Speaking to Examiner Live, he said:

“I don’t tend to look or read gossip and things like that. It tends to be that if you are a young lad that is in the team and playing well then you get linked with everything but I don’t take much notice.

“I think since Danny and Nicky have come in I have improved the most as a footballer. They are meticulous with everything they do and really into analytics and things like that.

“I’d like to be able to carry on where I left off this season and get back to action as I think me learning from them both is the best way forward for me.”

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old midfielder attracts transfer interest this summer. O’Brien’s strong performances could attract further interest and if Huddersfield are hit hard by the financial implications of football’s shutdown, they could be forced to cash in on one of their prized assets.

Huddersfield fans, would you let O’Brien leave if the price was right or is he a player the club must keep at all costs? Deliver your verdict in the poll below.

Would you let O'Brien leave Huddersfield Town if the price was right